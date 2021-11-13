Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.83 billion and the highest is $8.96 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $36.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $41.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 41.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 415,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after buying an additional 120,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in Magna International by 116.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.