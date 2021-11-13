Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.53.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.