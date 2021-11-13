MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.29 million.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 190,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 14,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,068,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $92,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,431 shares of company stock valued at $37,097,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

