Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 1,206,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Macerich worth $43,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

