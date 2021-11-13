Lundin Gold’s (LUG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.71.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$12.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.