Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LITE. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,117,817 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.