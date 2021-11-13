LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

