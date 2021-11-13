LPL Financial LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

