LPL Financial LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 64.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $177.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.76 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.05. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

