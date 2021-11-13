Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $6.29. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 265,830 shares.

The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 137,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

