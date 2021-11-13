Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.95. 16,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $135,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $95,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

