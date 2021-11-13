Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$95.33.

Shares of L opened at C$98.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.61. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$99.34.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

