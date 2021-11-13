Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$103.00 at ATB Capital

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$92.00 to C$103.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on L. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$95.33.

Shares of L stock opened at C$98.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.61. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

