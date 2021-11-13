LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Shares Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s share price was down 5.5% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 442,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $2,505,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65.

About LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

