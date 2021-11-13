Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $353,796.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.58 and a twelve month high of $330.61. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.85 and its 200 day moving average is $269.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

