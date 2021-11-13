Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

