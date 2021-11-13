Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $33.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 84,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,531. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

