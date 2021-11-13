Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Limbach updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Limbach stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 22,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,205. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

