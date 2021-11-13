Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Limbach updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Limbach stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 22,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,205. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
