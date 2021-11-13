Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.420-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.07 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

LCUT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 40,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,631 shares of company stock worth $390,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

