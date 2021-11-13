Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Price Target Cut to C$2.40 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.40 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS LGDTF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

