LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of LendingTree worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 73.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 36.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after acquiring an additional 52,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $147.19 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.02 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

