LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LegalZoom.com updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LegalZoom.com stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

