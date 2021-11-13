LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $40.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.74% from the stock’s current price.

LZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of LZ opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

