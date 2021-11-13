LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of LZ opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.72. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

