Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -250.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.