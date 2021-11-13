Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,020.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,845.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,669.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

