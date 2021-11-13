Leelyn Smith LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 87,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $150.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $111.55 and a 52 week high of $150.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

