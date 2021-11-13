Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $53.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 6,652,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

