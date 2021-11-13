Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.430 EPS.

Shares of LNTH opened at $30.44 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lantheus stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

