Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lannett will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

