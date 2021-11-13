Lamprell (LON:LAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 40.95 ($0.54). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 64,946 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.40. The firm has a market cap of £129.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.