Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

