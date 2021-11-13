Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $117.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

