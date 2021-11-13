Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$35.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.56 and a 12-month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

