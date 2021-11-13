La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.