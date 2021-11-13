L Wilbert Platzer Sells 673 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.19 and its 200 day moving average is $243.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.