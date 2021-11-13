Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%.

KYMR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,282. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,775 shares of company stock worth $9,004,616 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.