KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. KVH Industries has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

