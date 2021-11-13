Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

