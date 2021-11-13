KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KPLUY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $8.28 on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.