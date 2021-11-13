Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.70). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. 146,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

