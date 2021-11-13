KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.37

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.37 and traded as high as C$10.75. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 29,586 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.37. The company has a market cap of C$103.74 million and a PE ratio of -29.01.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$339.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

