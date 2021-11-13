Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kornit Digital updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $164.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 277.77 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $73.70 and a one year high of $170.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

