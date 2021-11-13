Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €27.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

