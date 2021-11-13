Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.65.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$647.52 million and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.30.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at C$3,285,140.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,900 shares of company stock worth $123,188.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

