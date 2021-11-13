Klimatas Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $7,484.91 and $10.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

