Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 202,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,424. Kirby has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

