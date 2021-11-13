Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 50,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,197. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KNTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

