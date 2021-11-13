Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $162,000 in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.86 on Friday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $177.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, COO Marc Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

