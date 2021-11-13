Kingstone Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.12 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

